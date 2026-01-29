Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these dinner experiences in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for the perfect way to celebrate this upcoming Valentine’s Day in San Antonio, several restaurants are preparing to serve up special dinners to make the occasion memorable.

KSAT has compiled a list of dinner events for couples to consider when making their Feb. 14 plans.

Recommended Videos

All places will require reservations or tickets, so be sure to book early!

Whether you prefer dining at the San Antonio Zoo or a traditional restaurant, here’s a list of places you and your lovebug can dine:

Haywire

The restaurant will offer a special three-course menu for two from Feb. 12 through Feb. 15, priced at $120 per couple.

The experience includes a jumbo lump crab cake with lemon beurre blanc, a surf-and-turf featuring a 12 oz filet and grilled jumbo Gulf shrimp, and seasonal sides. A red velvet cake finished with Mexican vanilla bean ice cream will also be served.

To reserve your table, click here.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk

The hotel is hosting a four-course Valentine’s dinner with four seatings on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. Times include 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both days.

The menu features dishes such as lobster bisque with shaved black truffles and seared Chilean seabass with champagne beurre blanc.

Tickets for the dinner are $125 per person, plus taxes and gratuity. Reservations are required.

Click here to reserve your table.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas

The hotel’s restaurant, Antlers Lodge, will offer a prix-fixe menu for Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

The menu will begin with first-course options of oysters Rockefeller or a spinach artichoke croquette, followed by lobster bisque or beet salad.

Main course choices are spicy seafood diavolo with shrimp, lobster and scallops, or steak au poivre with duck fat waffle fries.

Tickets are $85 per person.

Reservations are available by calling 210-520-4001 or clicking here.

Ida Claire

The restaurant will offer a multi-course couples menu starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The menu features crispy boudin and a salad to share, along with a choice of either slow-braised short rib or pan-seared duck or cornmeal-crusted fish collars.

Ida Claire will also celebrate Valentine’s Day with a limited-time lineup of Valentine’s cocktails from Feb. 2-28.

Reservations are encouraged. To view a list of featured cocktails and the menu, click here.

Paesanos

Paesanos Riverwalk will offer several Valentine’s Day menu options on Feb. 14.

Choices include entrees such as herb-crusted prime rib and shrimp Paesano, as well as vegan meal options.

To reserve a table and for more information, click here.

Natural Bridge Caverns

Natural Bridge Caverns will host a Deeply In Love dinner on Feb. 14. Couples can reserve a table for 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. time.

The experience will allow guests to stroll through the Hidden Cavern, followed by a four-course gourmet meal with a bottle of champagne.

The celebration costs $319 per couple. Reservations must be made online and are required ahead of the experience.

For more information, click here.

Nicosi

The restaurant will offer a multi-course Valentine’s experience on Feb. 14.

Couples can choose between a curated non-alcoholic pairing or a wine and cocktail pairing to accompany the experience.

The Valentine’s menu costs $200 per guest, inclusive of your choice of pairing. Seating is limited.

Click here to reserve a table.

San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo will host its Wild at Heart Dining Experience on Feb. 14 inside the Africa Live! Hippo Viewing area, with seating at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The night will feature a cocktail mixer, candlelit ambiance, live musical entertainment and much more. The event is available only to guests 21 and over, with limited seating each time.

Premium VIP and VIP seating are sold out. Standard seating is still available for $175 per person. Click here for more details.

SeaWorld San Antonio

Couples can spend a romantic night dining set inside the park’s aquarium, Explorer’s Reef, on Feb. 14.

The night begins with an early cocktail reception, followed by an underwater, candlelit dinner where guests can savor the feast. Professional photos will be taken and provided to couples in both print and digital formats.

Click here to keep up with the park’s latest details on the experience.

The Westin

The hotel will offer a Valentine’s Day couples dining experience on Feb. 14. Seatings are available at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner, optional wine pairings, live music and roses for $195 per couple. Wine pairings cost $50 per person.

The Westin Riverwalk is located at 420 West Market Street.

For tickets and more information on the experience, click here.

This story will be updated as more places announce deals or events.

Read also: