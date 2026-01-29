Couples can get married for free on Valentine’s Day at Bexar County Courthouse

SAN ANTONIO – Couples can tie the knot for free at the Bexar County Courthouse this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

According to a news release, County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will continue the tradition of holding free, mass wedding ceremonies on the north end steps of the courthouse.

The schedule for the events and ceremonies is listed below:

Thursday, Feb. 13

10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Newlywed Block Party will be hosted by Main Plaza Conservancy on the Main Plaza grounds. There will be no wedding ceremonies during this time.

Friday, Feb. 14

12:01 a.m.: Midnight wedding ceremony

10 a.m.: Wedding ceremony

Noon: Wedding ceremony, and the United States Postal Service will unveil the 2026 Love Stamp

There will also be several small local businesses with giveaways, treats and prizes.

While the ceremonies are free, a $20 donation is suggested to benefit the Bexar County Family Justice Center, the release states.

Couples must obtain a marriage license at least 72 hours before their ceremony unless they qualify for exceptions such as active military duty, completing a premarital course or a judge’s waiver.

Marriage licenses can be obtained from the following locations, according to the release:

Bexar County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Paul Elizondo Tower, 101 W. Nueva St., Suite 120. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Southside Annex , 3505 Pleasanton Road

“Records on the Run” mobile unit locations

The marriage license fee is $80. Both applicants must provide proof of identity, age and their Social Security numbers.

The Bexar County Courthouse is located at 100 Dolorosa.

For more information on obtaining a marriage license, call 210-335-2223 or click here.

