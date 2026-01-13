‘Meet Your Next Ex’ event returns to the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – As part of the San Antonio Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebration, single adults are invited to its annual “Meet Your Next Ex” event.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 7, adults 21 years old and older are invited to spark connections at the zoo with various activities for $35, according to a news release.

The event includes a variety show with live entertainment, icebreaker games, a DJ dance party, karaoke and more.

“Meet Your Next Ex is all about creating a fun space for single adults to connect and enjoy the San Antonio Zoo in a completely different way,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Whether guests come with friends or arrive solo, this event offers a unique Valentine’s experience that blends entertainment, community, and a sense of adventure.”

The zoo will provide color-coded ribbons at check-in for guests to signal their interest.

Yellow - Looking for women

Blue - Looking for men

Green - Looking for any

Red - Wing person, or not interested

Tickets are limited and reservations are recommended. To learn more, click here.

