‘Meet Your Next Ex’ event returns to the San Antonio Zoo

Adults 21+ can spark connections at the zoo just before Valentine’s Day

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – As part of the San Antonio Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebration, single adults are invited to its annual “Meet Your Next Ex” event.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 7, adults 21 years old and older are invited to spark connections at the zoo with various activities for $35, according to a news release.

The event includes a variety show with live entertainment, icebreaker games, a DJ dance party, karaoke and more.

“Meet Your Next Ex is all about creating a fun space for single adults to connect and enjoy the San Antonio Zoo in a completely different way,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Whether guests come with friends or arrive solo, this event offers a unique Valentine’s experience that blends entertainment, community, and a sense of adventure.”

The zoo will provide color-coded ribbons at check-in for guests to signal their interest.

  • Yellow - Looking for women
  • Blue - Looking for men
  • Green - Looking for any
  • Red - Wing person, or not interested

Tickets are limited and reservations are recommended. To learn more, click here.

