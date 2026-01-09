Skip to main content
Fog icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor
WATCH LIVE: Day 4 brings first week of former Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial to a close
SAISD employee loses job, faces criminal charges after copper theft from school building
SAPD detective left bar fight scene, delayed reporting to supervisor, per suspension records
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
‘It haunts me to this day’: Former Robb Elementary staffer recalls shooting in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial

Local News

Navy All-American Bowl returns to Alamodome on Saturday with free admission

The same tickets also provide access to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Justin Rodriguez, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Football fans looking for something to do on Saturday can head to the Alamodome for one of the nation’s premier high school football events — and admission is free!

The Navy All-American Bowl, an annual high school football all-star game featuring the country’s top junior and senior players, kicks off Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are free, but you must still reserve a ticket in advance. The free tickets are available through the Alamodome’s website.

While there is no charge, a ticket is required for entry.

Those same tickets also provide access to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For fans seeking an upgraded experience with premium seating near the 50-yard line, tickets are available on the San Antonio Sports website for approximately $30.

While getting into the Alamodome can be free, fans should plan to bring money for concessions.

Below is a list of some of the concession items at the Alamodome:

  • Souvenir popcorn: $10
  • Nachos: $8
  • Fajita nachos: $17
  • Chicken tenders: $17
  • Footlong hot dog: $13
  • Hot dog combo: $14
  • Pizza: $13
  • Bottled water: $6
  • Soda: $7

Read also

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos