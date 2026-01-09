Navy All-American Bowl returns to Alamodome on Saturday with free admission

SAN ANTONIO – Football fans looking for something to do on Saturday can head to the Alamodome for one of the nation’s premier high school football events — and admission is free!

The Navy All-American Bowl, an annual high school football all-star game featuring the country’s top junior and senior players, kicks off Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are free, but you must still reserve a ticket in advance. The free tickets are available through the Alamodome’s website.

While there is no charge, a ticket is required for entry.

Those same tickets also provide access to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For fans seeking an upgraded experience with premium seating near the 50-yard line, tickets are available on the San Antonio Sports website for approximately $30.

While getting into the Alamodome can be free, fans should plan to bring money for concessions.

Below is a list of some of the concession items at the Alamodome:

Souvenir popcorn: $10

Nachos: $8

Fajita nachos: $17

Chicken tenders: $17

Footlong hot dog: $13

Hot dog combo: $14

Pizza: $13

Bottled water: $6

Soda: $7

