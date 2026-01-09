Navy All-American Bowl returns to Alamodome on Saturday with free admission

SAN ANTONIO – Football fans looking for something to do on Saturday can head to the Alamodome for one of the nation’s premier high school football events — and admission is free!
The Navy All-American Bowl, an annual high school football all-star game featuring the country’s top junior and senior players, kicks off Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are free, but you must still reserve a ticket in advance. The free tickets are available through the Alamodome’s website.
While there is no charge, a ticket is required for entry.
Those same tickets also provide access to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
For fans seeking an upgraded experience with premium seating near the 50-yard line, tickets are available on the San Antonio Sports website for approximately $30.
While getting into the Alamodome can be free, fans should plan to bring money for concessions.
Below is a list of some of the concession items at the Alamodome:
- Souvenir popcorn: $10
- Nachos: $8
- Fajita nachos: $17
- Chicken tenders: $17
- Footlong hot dog: $13
- Hot dog combo: $14
- Pizza: $13
- Bottled water: $6
- Soda: $7
