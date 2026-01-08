San Antonio stars set for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will feature 100 of the top high school football players from around the country. For the second straight year, juniors will join senior players.

Five high school student-athletes from the greater San Antonio area will suit up in this year’s game and play on the West roster.

Madison High School senior wide receiver Jordan Clay is making his second straight appearance in the Navy All-American Bowl. He was selected last season as a junior.

Clay is a 4-star recruit, per 247Sports, and committed to Washington. His senior season accolades made him one of five finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

Steele High School senior running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. will look to make some noise on the national stage. The star back is a 4-star recruit, per 247Sports, and committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. Hatton ran for at least 1,200 yards in each of his last three high school seasons.

Seguin star quarterback Corey Dailey will sling the ball around at the Alamodome. A four-year starter at Seguin, he set school records for passing touchdowns (100), total touchdowns (122), completions (757), passing yards (9,138) and total yards (10,009).

Dailey is a 3-star recruit, per 247Sports, and committed to the University of Pittsburgh.

Offensive tackle Kaeden Scott is a junior at Roosevelt High School. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds. The four-star recruit holds at least 16 offers and is drawing interest from major football programs around the country, including Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Brandeis High School junior defensive back/athlete Hakim Frampton will represent his new team and city. Frampton recently moved from Little Rock, Arkansas, to San Antonio. He is the No. 2 ranked player in Arkansas’ class of 2027, per 247Sports. The four-star recruit has verbally committed to Texas A&M.

Being selected a Navy All-American is a great honor because it recognizes elite high school football players for excellence both on the field and in the classroom.

The annual East vs. West matchup will take place inside the Alamodome at noon Saturday, Jan. 10.

