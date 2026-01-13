‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ fundraiser returns to San Antonio Zoo for Valentine’s Day

The "Cry Me A Cockroach" fundraiser for Valentine's Day returns to the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – Want to get revenge on an ex? Don’t miss this fundraiser.

The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its “Cry Me A Cockroach” Valentine’s Day fundraiser, with rolled-back prices for 2026.

Recommended Videos

Participants can symbolically name a veggie, rodent or cockroach after someone, such as an ex, to be fed to the zoo’s animal residents, a press release said.

There are three revenge levels you can choose from, according to the zoo:

Cockroach - $5

Veggies - $5

Rodent - $15

“With Cry Me a Cockroach, we’ve found a fun and creative way for people around the world to get some innocent revenge,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “It’s a lighthearted fundraiser with real impact, and it’s become a Valentine’s Day tradition across the globe.”

Whether you’re freshly single or just want a laugh, the fundraiser is a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day while also giving back to wildlife.

When you donate, you will also receive a downloadable and shareable Valentine’s Day card, as well as a special video featuring an animal from the zoo.

To participate or learn more, visit the zoo’s website.

Read more on KSAT: