Local News

Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks returns to San Antonio

Biannual event will take place from Jan. 17-31

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks (JTP210)

SAN ANTONIO – Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks is set to return to the Alamo City, offering two weeks of special menus and dining deals across the city.

From Jan. 17-31, dozens of eateries will participate in the event. Participating restaurants will serve guests three-course menus for brunch, lunch and dinner throughout the Alamo City during this time.

Hours of operation and availability of menus are subject to change.

Here’s a list of some participating restaurants that will serve three-course menus at various price points:

$25 three-course brunch menus

$20 and $30 three-course lunch menus

Three-course dinner menus of $35, $45 and $55

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

