San Antonio Coffee Festival returns to Civic Park with expanded experiences

SAN ANTONIO – Returning for its 13th year, the San Antonio Coffee Festival is planning enhanced experiences for the weekend event next month.

The festival will take place on Feb. 7, 2026, at Civic Park at Hemisfair. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a VIP early access from 8 to 10 a.m., according to a news release.

The festival was founded in 2013, and this year, increased sampling and a commemorative ceramic sample cup will be available to visitors.

This year’s festival is expected to feature the largest roster of roasters to date, spanning statewide, according to the release. Local staples such as Estate Coffee Company and Merit Coffee Co. will be present.

AARP will host a full day of coffee workshops, offering hands-on sessions on brewing techniques and tasting fundamentals for home brewers and attendees.

“With more roasters, more coffee to experience, and an incredible setting at Civic Park, 2026 is shaping up to be our most exciting year yet,” said Linda Brewster, the festival’s founder.

Live music performances from several artists and food and artisan vendors will also be available to attendees. A new programming feature, Café Tulum, will blend coffee, culture and music during the festival.

Alongside over 25+ food, wellness and art vendors, the UNAM San Antonio & Letras en la Frontera Bookstore will host a pop-up bookstore for attendees. Books will be available in English and Spanish.

General admission tickets start at $20 and include entry, a Specialty Coffee Tasting Flight with six samples, and the ceramic mug, according to the release.

VIP ticket holders will receive ten coffee samples, early access to the event and a full-size commemorative mug.

Ticket quantities are limited, and the festival is expected to sell out in advance. Children aged 12 and under can enter free if accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For information on tickets and to download the official festival app, click here.

