Ceremony to celebrate commencement of DreamWeek San Antonio
The ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday
KSAT DIGITAL STAFF
SAN ANTONIO – An opening ceremony breakfast celebrates the commencement of DreamWeek San Antonio.
The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe.
KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
DreamWeek San Antonio takes place from Friday to Jan. 31. This year’s theme is “#Revelations.”
Some events are free to the public. However, others require a purchased ticket.
Here’s a list of some events to look forward to during DreamWeek:
Legacy Awards Ball: The event, which takes place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 9, features “mouth-watering food” put together by Black chefs in the San Antonio area, a live auction and an online auction. Attendees are encouraged to wear ball attire and dancing shoes. The event will take place at Tech Port Center + Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Drive.
DreamFash Kickoff: The event, described as a “mixer,” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Hard Rock Cafe in the 100 West Crockett St. and provides a preview of DreamWeek.
Medicina Market: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, the Medicina Market will be a marketplace of food, lush plants, handmade ferments, herbs and crystals. There will be yoga sessions, drumming circles and other activities. The event will take place at The Gardens of Hacienda Tecolote, 7910 Donore Place.
“The Quilt” Live In Concert: The concert, which takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza, will gather the San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir, plus a lineup of artists, to celebrate the history of African American music.
Feeding The Community: The community is invited to help feed people experiencing homelessness from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Church Under the Bridge, 724 Chestnut St.
10th Annual Dream Big Mixer: Hosted by the Dream Big Scholarship Fund, the event will bring together entrepreneurs, business professionals and community leaders. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Aloft Hotel, 838 Northwest Loop 410, and costs $14.99 to attend. Proceeds go to support the Dream Big Scholarship Program.
Dreamweek San Antonio 2026 DreamBall: The DreamBall showcases San Antonio musical, theatrical, comedic and cultural performance artists and will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 31.
MLK Brunch: This year’s theme for the brunch is “Return to the Mountain Top.” Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. The event takes place at Cleft of the Rock Church.
Ali Wong Live: Wong, an Emmy award-winning actress, comedian, writer and producer, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Majestic Theatre.
MLK March: The Martin Luther King Jr. March takes place on the East Side and is approximately 2.75 miles long. The march begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and then ends at Pittman-Sulivan Park.
For more information on DreamWeek and to see the full calendar of events, click here.