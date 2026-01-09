Ceremony to celebrate commencement of DreamWeek San Antonio

DreamWeek is an annual summit of civic and civil engagements with hundreds of events in January.

SAN ANTONIO – An opening ceremony breakfast celebrates the commencement of DreamWeek San Antonio.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

DreamWeek San Antonio takes place from Friday to Jan. 31. This year’s theme is “#Revelations.”

Some events are free to the public. However, others require a purchased ticket.

Here’s a list of some events to look forward to during DreamWeek:

For more information on DreamWeek and to see the full calendar of events, click here.

