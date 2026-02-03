Kick off Super Bowl Sunday with food deals, watch parties in San Antonio area

(Adam Hunger, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The NFL shield is displayed at midfield during the Super Bowl 59 NFL football game, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have any plans for Super Bowl LX Sunday?

KSAT has compiled a list of places offering food deals for the big game across the Alamo City.

Recommended Videos

The Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Take a look at the restaurants offering food deals on Super Bowl Sunday:

Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails, located in Hotel Contessa, will serve $15 nachos, $12 wings and $5 Bud Light or Budweiser bottles during the game on Feb. 8.

Anaqua Garden Bar, located at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, is hosting a watch party on Feb. 8. A trivia session will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring questions about Bad Bunny and 2026 Super Bowl commercials. Food and drinks, including local brewery buckets and seltzers, will also be available to order.

Applebee’s is stepping up its game by offering fans 20 free boneless wings with any $40 purchase made through the app or online on Feb. 8. Customers can use the code SBWINGS26 at checkout.

Corinne San Antonio, located at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, will offer game-day drink specials, including Bloody Marys, mimosas, and beer specials, along with an all-day happy hour menu. There will also be food available for order, including buffalo cauliflower and regular wings, to enjoy while watching the game on two big screens.

Dean’s Steak & Seafood, located inside Kimpton Santo San Antonio - Riverwalk, will extend happy hour drink offerings all day long on Feb. 8.

Denny’s is offering a 20-count boneless wing party pack to celebrate. The wings come lightly breaded, tossed in barbecue or buffalo sauce and served with a choice of dipping sauce. Customers can enjoy $10 off any $30 purchase online only. The deal lasts from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8 with code CHAMP10N.

Finnegan’s Sports & Spirits, located at 16260 San Pedro Ave., will offer an all-day happy hour and beer bucket specials on Feb. 8. Customers will have the option to purchase $4 margaritas, $5 Bloody Marys and $15 domestic beer buckets.

Muck & Fuss, at 295 E. San Antonio St., will offer game-day favorites like $9.95 wings and a $19.95 bucket of ice-cold beer.

Paris Baguette, located inside The Gunter Hotel, will have football-themed treats. Customers can celebrate with a king creme football donut and triple chocolate football cream cake. Football donuts are available daily, while cakes are offered for weekend orders.

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar, located at 722 S. St. Mary’s St., will treat fans to half-off appetizers, available exclusively at the main bar and rooftop on Feb. 8. The restaurant will also introduce a blue frozen margarita called “The Benito Bowl,” inspired by Bad Bunny’s upcoming halftime show.

Smashin’ Crab will offer $1 wings all day on Feb. 8 at all San Antonio locations. The promotion is available for dine-in or takeout.

Tenfold Rooftop will have beer bucket and food specials on Feb. 8. Complimentary parking will also be available.

Velvet Taco is offering 25% off catering orders of $125 or more. Orders must be placed by Feb. 7 and must be picked up or delivered by Feb. 8. To redeem the deal, orders must be placed directly using promo code BIGGAME25

Read also: