🏇 Things to do in February: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, San Antonio Coffee Festival, Crawfish Festival

Aren’t you glad it’s officially rodeo season in the Alamo City? Yee-haw!

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officially returns Feb. 12, bringing a packed lineup of thrilling events and top artists ready to entertain.

February is Black History Month. Several events are planned, including Black Restaurant Week and a Black History art market.

Here’s all the exciting events you can attend to during the month of love:

Feb. 1-8 events

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: The The Tower of the Americas will host a free car show from 6-10 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the base of the tower. The car show will feature Dodge Mopar vehicles, including Chargers, Challengers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s.

BI-ANNUAL SIDEWALK SALE: Pearl will host a two-day sidewalk sale from Feb. 5-6. The sale will feature deals from popular shopping destinations such as Niche, The Twig Book Shop and more. Click Pearl will host a two-day sidewalk sale from Feb. 5-6. The sale will feature deals from popular shopping destinations such as Niche, The Twig Book Shop and more. Click here for more details.

COWBOY HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Pearl will host its first-ever Cowboy Heritage Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, unique food and drinks, demonstrations of traditional vaquero skills and more. Click Pearl will host its first-ever Cowboy Heritage Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, unique food and drinks, demonstrations of traditional vaquero skills and more. Click here for more information.

GEORGE LOPEZ: The comedian will perform on Feb. 7 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found The comedian will perform on Feb. 7 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found here

MEET YOUR NEXT EX: Single adults without any plans can purchase tickets to the San Antonio Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebration, “Meet Your Next Ex,” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 7. Adults 21 years old and older are invited to spark connections at the zoo with various activities for $35. Click Single adults without any plans can purchase tickets to the San Antonio Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebration, “Meet Your Next Ex,” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 7. Adults 21 years old and older are invited to spark connections at the zoo with various activities for $35. Click here for more information.

SAN ANTONIO COFFEE FESTIVAL: The festival is set to return on Feb. 7 at Civic Park at Hemisfair. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a VIP early access from 8 to 10 a.m. The San Antonio Coffee Festival is expected to feature the largest roster of roasters to date, spanning statewide. Local staples such as Estate Coffee Company and Merit Coffee Co. will be present. For more information on tickets, click The festival is set to return on Feb. 7 at Civic Park at Hemisfair. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a VIP early access from 8 to 10 a.m. The San Antonio Coffee Festival is expected to feature the largest roster of roasters to date, spanning statewide. Local staples such as Estate Coffee Company and Merit Coffee Co. will be present. For more information on tickets, click here

Feb. 9-15 events

FREE VALENTINE’S DAY MASS WEDDINGS: Bexar County Clerk, Hon. Lucy Adame-Clark is bringing back the Valentine’s Day tradition of marrying couples on the courthouse steps on Feb. 14. The special ceremonies are scheduled to take place at 12:01 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. A marriage license is needed at least 72 hours before the ceremony. Click Bexar County Clerk, Hon. Lucy Adame-Clark is bringing back the Valentine’s Day tradition of marrying couples on the courthouse steps on Feb. 14. The special ceremonies are scheduled to take place at 12:01 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. A marriage license is needed at least 72 hours before the ceremony. Click here for more details.

LOS LONELY BOYS: The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found here

KENNY G: The musician will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. For tickets, click The musician will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. For tickets, click here

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ Valentine’s Day ” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the base of the tower.

NEWLYWED BLOCK PARTY: The party is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 at 115 N Main Ave. The lovebird-inspired market will feature live music, Valentine’s Day treats and more. Couples planning to tie the knot and attending the event can gather at the Bexar County Courthouse for the annual mass wedding organized by the Bexar County clerk. Click The party is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 at 115 N Main Ave. The lovebird-inspired market will feature live music, Valentine’s Day treats and more. Couples planning to tie the knot and attending the event can gather at the Bexar County Courthouse for the annual mass wedding organized by the Bexar County clerk. Click here for more details.

ROM-COM FLIX MARATHON: The Rock at La Cantera will host two rom-com films starting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. For more details, click The Rock at La Cantera will host two rom-com films starting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. For more details, click here

VALENTINE’S DAY AT MARKET SQUARE: Explore a variety of food and artisan booths from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Market Square. A free rose will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon. More details can be found Explore a variety of food and artisan booths from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Market Square. A free rose will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon. More details can be found here

VALENTINE’S DAY MARKET: The market, hosted by The Texas Market, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair. Click The market, hosted by The Texas Market, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair. Click here for more details.

VALENTINE’S DINNERS: KSAT has compiled a list of dinner deals and events for couples to consider when making your Feb. 14 plans. Click KSAT has compiled a list of dinner deals and events for couples to consider when making your Feb. 14 plans. Click here to view that list.

Feb. 16-22 events

MARKET DAYS AT THE TOWER: Enjoy shopping from more than 40 local vendors from across San Antonio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the base of the Enjoy shopping from more than 40 local vendors from across San Antonio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the base of the Tower of the Americas

ROCKFIT: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free fitness and wellness series at 8 a.m. on Feb. 21. The Rock will host the experience once a month and features a rotating lineup of local gyms and fitness organizations. For more information, click The Rock at La Cantera will host a free fitness and wellness series at 8 a.m. on Feb. 21. The Rock will host the experience once a month and features a rotating lineup of local gyms and fitness organizations. For more information, click here

Feb. 23-28 events

CHILI COOK-OFF: The Pullman Market will host a chili cook-off from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Guests will get to enjoy signature chili tastings and live music. General admission is $50, and children 10 and younger are $15. VIP admission with 11 a.m. entry costs $75. Proceeds of the event support the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation. More details can be found The Pullman Market will host a chili cook-off from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Guests will get to enjoy signature chili tastings and live music. General admission is $50, and children 10 and younger are $15. VIP admission with 11 a.m. entry costs $75. Proceeds of the event support the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation. More details can be found here

SAN ANTONIO CRAWFISH FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Travis Park. Guests can enjoy live music, crawfish, games and more. Organizers expect to sell out quickly for the event. For more information on tickets, click The festival will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Travis Park. Guests can enjoy live music, crawfish, games and more. Organizers expect to sell out quickly for the event. For more information on tickets, click here

UNITED WE BRUNCH: The festival returns to the Rock at La Cantera from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Attendees can indulge in unlimited brunch bites and signature breakfast cocktails from dozens of top restaurants and bars. Early bird general admission costs $55 plus fees, and advance VIP tickets for 11 a.m. entry cost $95 plus fees. For more information, click The festival returns to the Rock at La Cantera from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Attendees can indulge in unlimited brunch bites and signature breakfast cocktails from dozens of top restaurants and bars. Early bird general admission costs $55 plus fees, and advance VIP tickets for 11 a.m. entry cost $95 plus fees. For more information, click here

Recurring events:

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Several places are gearing up to celebrate Black History Month. Some planned events include San Antonio Spurs’ Black Heritage Night, a Black History art market and Black Restaurant Week. To view a full list, click Several places are gearing up to celebrate Black History Month. Some planned events include San Antonio Spurs’ Black Heritage Night, a Black History art market and Black Restaurant Week. To view a full list, click here

BONSAI WORKSHOP: Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on selected dates throughout February at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are $85, and space is limited. Click Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on selected dates throughout February at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are $85, and space is limited. Click here for more details.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: On Feb. 7 and Feb. 22, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of On Feb. 7 and Feb. 22, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Locals Day

MARDI GRAS EVENTS: Several places in and around San Antonio will celebrate Mardi Gras. Click Several places in and around San Antonio will celebrate Mardi Gras. Click here to view a full list of participating locations.

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

MOVIE MONDAYS: Pearl will host an outdoor screening of “Groundhog Day” from 6:30- 9 p.m. on Feb. 2. Movie Mondays will continue with “The Princess and the Frog” on Feb. 9, “Toy Story 2” on Feb. 16 and “Top Gun: Maverick” on Feb. 23.

SAN ANTONIO HOME + GARDEN SHOW: The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click here to get a 50% off discount coupon.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black will play against several NBA teams throughout February at the Frost Bank Center. To view a list of dates, tickets and more, click The Silver and Black will play against several NBA teams throughout February at the Frost Bank Center. To view a list of dates, tickets and more, click here

SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO: Get ready San Antonio, the rodeo will return from Feb. 12 through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Midland, Brad Paisley, Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. On opening day, attendees can get free fairgrounds admission by presenting this Get ready San Antonio, the rodeo will return from Feb. 12 through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Midland, Brad Paisley, Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. On opening day, attendees can get free fairgrounds admission by presenting this voucher . Tickets for the annual event, including to see any of the artists can be found here

SWEETHEARTS MARKET: The first annual event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the MK Dance Academy in La Vernia. The Sweethearts Market will then return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the MK Dance Academy in Floresville. The market will feature a day of shopping from local vendors offering food, treats, handmade crafts, games and more. Click The first annual event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the MK Dance Academy in La Vernia. The Sweethearts Market will then return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the MK Dance Academy in Floresville. The market will feature a day of shopping from local vendors offering food, treats, handmade crafts, games and more. Click here for more details.

