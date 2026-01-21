Three 6 Mafia to headline Tacos & Tequila Festival in Selma

The festival will take place at Retama Park.

SELMA, Texas – The Tacos & Tequila Festival is coming back to the Alamo City this year with some throwback hip-hop and R&B artists of the 2000s, according to a news release.

The festival is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2026, at Retama Park, located at 1 Retama Parkway. The gates are expected to open at 2 p.m.

With Three 6 Mafia as the headliner, the festival will also include performances from Pretty Ricky, Trina, Paul Wall, Jay Sean, Bubba Sparxxx, Murphy Lee, Mims and DJ Wiki.

In addition to the throwback slate of artists, the festival will also include tacos, margaritas, wrestling matches, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, an exotic car showcase and more.

The release said that people can purchase general admission tickets early for $49 and VIP tickets for $99. Prices will increase as time progresses, however.

