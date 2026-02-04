‘Galentine-arita,’ bouquet-making class: Celebrate Galentine’s Day with these events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Move over, Valentine’s Day — Galentine’s Day is around the corner.

Galentine’s Day is traditionally celebrated on Feb. 13, but places around San Antonio are celebrating throughout the week of Valentine’s Day.

Some places require tickets or reservations in advance.

From a “Galentine-arita” to bouquet-making classes, check out these Galentine’s Day celebrations around the Alamo City:

Esencia: From Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, the St. Anthony Hotel’s newest restaurant will have prix fixe menus with shared appetizers, two entrees and a shared dessert. The menus are designed for both Galentine’s and Valentine’s celebrations.

Esencia is located at 300 E. Travis St. To make a reservation, click here.

Galentine’s Bouquets and Bubbles: High Street Wine’s second annual bouquets and bubbles workshops will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104.

Each ticket costs $75 and includes supplies to arrange a bouquet and a complimentary glass of bubbles or mimosa. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Galentine’s Bouquet Bash: Zocca Cuisine D’Italia is hosting a Galentine’s brunch, with a welcome cocktail, hands-on bouquet-making class and live entertainment.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Zocca Cuisine D’Italia, located at 420 W. Market St., on the river level below The Westin Riverwalk. The cost is $65 per person. To purchase a spot, click here.

Galentine’s Day at Bar 414: Located in the historic Gunter Hotel at 205 E. Houston St., Bar 414 will host a Galentine’s Day event on Feb. 14. The event will feature handcrafted cocktails and food, including “Girl Dinner,” a chef-curated selection of local meats, artisan cheeses, house-made jams and crackers.

San Antonio–born pianist and vocalist Chris Guerrero will also be performing from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Galentine’s Day Riverwalk Cocktail Cruise: Zocca Cuisine D’Italia, in partnership with GoRio River Cruises, is hosting a 90-minute Galentine’s Day cocktail cruise from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The cruise includes two cocktails and charcuterie bites. Tickets start at $60 per person. To purchase tickets, click here.

Haunted Galentine’s Lattes and Legends Tour: From noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, guests are welcome to experience a gathering centered on friendship, sweet treats “and a touch of the paranormal.” During the experience, guests will tour Victoria’s Black Swan Inn at 1006 Holbrook Road.

Guests will also be served a signature death by chocolate iced latte, an assortment of chocolate treats and more. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.

Leopard & Lace at Anaqua Garden Bar: From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, Anaqua Garden Bar will host a Galentine’s Day garden party, which will be an evening of cocktails, card games and more.

Other interactive activities will include a photo station, temporary tattoo station and a hair tinsel and braid bar. Anaqua Garden Bar is located at 555 S. Alamo St. For more information and to reserve a spot, click here.

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar: Located at 722 S. St. Mary’s St., the restaurant will have a “Galentine-arita,” available only on Valentine’s weekend.

Silk & Sip: A Galentine’s Gala at Tenfold Rooftop: A Galentine’s Day pajama soiree will take place from 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 to 1 a.m. on Feb. 12 at Tenfold Rooftop, located at 431 S. Alamo St. Event activities will include themed cocktails, a screening of “Pretty in Pink,” card games and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas. For more information or to reserve a table, click here.

Third Annual Galentine’s Day at Maria Bonita Restaurant: From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 12, Maria Bonita Restaurant, located at 350 Northaven Drive, will be celebrating its third annual Galentine’s Day. There will be a DJ, 360 photo booth, drink specials and free rosé while supplies last. Reservations are highly recommended.

