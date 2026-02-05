☕ Things to do this weekend: San Antonio Coffee Festival, Western Heritage Weekend, Super Bowl Sunday

Got any plans this weekend? From a coffee festival to early Mardi Gras celebrations, there’s plenty to check out in the Alamo City.

On Saturday, Bexar County residents can visit the San Antonio Zoo for just $8 per person as part of Locals Day or attend Western Heritage Weekend events kicking off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

As for Sunday, football’s biggest game of the year kicks off, and many local spots will celebrate with food deals for fans.

Take a look at what you can do in San Antonio this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

BI-ANNUAL SIDEWALK SALE: Pearl will host a two-day sidewalk sale from Feb. 5-6. The sale will feature deals from popular shopping destinations such as Niche, The Twig Book Shop and more. Click Pearl will host a two-day sidewalk sale from Feb. 5-6. The sale will feature deals from popular shopping destinations such as Niche, The Twig Book Shop and more. Click here for more details.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Several places are gearing up to celebrate Black History Month. Some planned events include San Antonio Spurs’ Black Heritage Night, a Black History art market and Black Restaurant Week. To view a full list, click Several places are gearing up to celebrate Black History Month. Some planned events include San Antonio Spurs’ Black Heritage Night, a Black History art market and Black Restaurant Week. To view a full list, click here

MARDI GRAS EVENTS: Several places are celebrating Mardi Gras in and around San Antonio! Click Several places are celebrating Mardi Gras in and around San Antonio! Click here to view a full list of participating locations.

WESTERN HERITAGE WEEKEND: The Western Heritage Weekend will take place Feb. 6-8, featuring the Western Heritage Parade, Cattle Drive and Vaquero Cook-Off. For a detailed schedule of events, click The Western Heritage Weekend will take place Feb. 6-8, featuring the Western Heritage Parade, Cattle Drive and Vaquero Cook-Off. For a detailed schedule of events, click here

Saturday, Feb. 7

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: The The Tower of the Americas will host a free car show from 6-10 p.m. at the base of the tower. The car show will feature Dodge Mopar vehicles, including Chargers, Challengers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s.

COWBOY HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Pearl will host its first-ever Cowboy Heritage Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, unique food and drinks, demonstrations of traditional vaquero skills and more. Click Pearl will host its first-ever Cowboy Heritage Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, unique food and drinks, demonstrations of traditional vaquero skills and more. Click here for more information.

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

GEORGE LOPEZ: The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the shows can be found The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the shows can be found here

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: On Saturday, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of On Saturday, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Locals Day

MEET YOUR NEXT EX: Single adults without any plans can purchase tickets to the San Antonio Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebration, “Meet Your Next Ex,” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Adults 21 years old and older are invited to spark connections at the zoo with various activities for $35. Click Single adults without any plans can purchase tickets to the San Antonio Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebration, “Meet Your Next Ex,” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Adults 21 years old and older are invited to spark connections at the zoo with various activities for $35. Click here for more information.

SAN ANTONIO COFFEE FESTIVAL: The festival will take place on Saturday at Civic Park at Hemisfair. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a VIP early access from 8 to 10 a.m. The San Antonio Coffee Festival is expected to feature the largest roster of roasters to date, spanning statewide. Local staples such as Estate Coffee Company and Merit Coffee Co. will be present. For more information on tickets, click The festival will take place on Saturday at Civic Park at Hemisfair. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a VIP early access from 8 to 10 a.m. The San Antonio Coffee Festival is expected to feature the largest roster of roasters to date, spanning statewide. Local staples such as Estate Coffee Company and Merit Coffee Co. will be present. For more information on tickets, click here

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Spurs will play against the Dallas Mavericks at 4 p.m. The Silver and Black will host a Black History Month-themed night as part of their The Spurs will play against the Dallas Mavericks at 4 p.m. The Silver and Black will host a Black History Month-themed night as part of their promotional lineup. Tickets for the game can be found here

STAMPEDE 5K RUN/WALK: There’s still time to register for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Stampede 5K Run/Walk. The 5K race, which is part of Western Heritage Weekend, starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m., while the 1-mile walk, which does not use chip timing, begins at 9:05 a.m. The race registration fee is $50 plus a sign-up fee, and the 1-mile walk costs $45 plus a sign-up fee. For more information, click There’s still time to register for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Stampede 5K Run/Walk. The 5K race, which is part of Western Heritage Weekend, starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m., while the 1-mile walk, which does not use chip timing, begins at 9:05 a.m. The race registration fee is $50 plus a sign-up fee, and the 1-mile walk costs $45 plus a sign-up fee. For more information, click here

Sunday, Feb. 8

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: KSAT has compiled a list of places offering food deals for the big game across the Alamo City. Click KSAT has compiled a list of places offering food deals for the big game across the Alamo City. Click here to view a list of participating restaurants.

SWEETHEARTS MARKET: The market is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the MK Dance Academy in Floresville. The market will feature a day of shopping from local vendors offering food, treats, handmade crafts, games and more. Click The market is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the MK Dance Academy in Floresville. The market will feature a day of shopping from local vendors offering food, treats, handmade crafts, games and more. Click here for more details.

Happening later this month:

SAN ANTONIO HOME + GARDEN SHOW: The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click here to get a 50% off discount coupon.

SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO: Get ready San Antonio, the rodeo will return from Feb. 12 through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Midland, Brad Paisley, Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. On opening day, attendees can get free fairgrounds admission by presenting this Get ready San Antonio, the rodeo will return from Feb. 12 through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Midland, Brad Paisley, Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. On opening day, attendees can get free fairgrounds admission by presenting this voucher . Tickets for the annual event, including to see any of the artists can be found here

