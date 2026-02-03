Starbucks debuts new drinks, cake pop for Valentine’s Day

A popular coffee shop is adding new matcha drinks and heart-themed drinks for Valentine’s Day, starting on Tuesday.

Starbucks has released 4 new drinks and a cake pop just in time for Feb. 14, according to a press release.

For a limited time only, White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew will be on the menu. Starbucks said this drink features the chain’s cold brew, White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Foam, vanilla-flavored syrup and is sprinkled with chocolate curls.

While the beverages are available, White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Foam can also be added to any beverage.

The other Valentine’s-inspired drink is the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino. This drink combines Crème Frappuccino, cinnamon dolce syrup and strawberry puree. It’s topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of caramel-sugar.

If you’re not feeling drinks, Starbucks also has a Valentine’s Cake Pop to enjoy.

The two matcha drinks will be joining the year-round menu, Starbucks said.

“Our matcha delivers a vibrant, velvety green experience with a smooth and creamy body,” said Starbucks beverage developer Sakthi Vijayakumar, who helped create these new drinks. “It is a perfect beverage to bring new flavor combinations to customers.”

The Iced Double Berry Matcha is a twist on the chain’s iced matcha latte, adding layers of strawberry puree and raspberry cream cold foam to matcha powder over ice.

Plus, Starbucks said you’ll be able to order raspberry syrup or raspberry-flavored cold foam on any order year-round.

The other new drink will be Iced Banana Bread Matcha. This drink features brown sugar syrup, combined with matcha and milk over ice. It’s then topped with a layer of banana cream cold foam and caramel crunch.

To learn more, visit Starbucks’ website.

