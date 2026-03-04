Skip to main content
Internationally acclaimed K-pop group announces performance at Frost Bank Center

General tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 11

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Miyeon, from left, Yuqi, Soyeon, Minnie, and Shuhua of the group (G)I-DLE perform in concert during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) (Owen Sweeney, 2023 Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – Internationally acclaimed K-pop group “i-dle” announced Wednesday that the North American leg of its 2026 world tour will make a stop in San Antonio.

The group is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Frost Bank Center, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

The announcement follows the group’s latest single, “Mono (featuring skaiwater),” its first new release in eight months.

Promoters said i-dle has a new project anticipated to be released sometime in May.

The tour is being framed as a broader creative reinvention paired with an expanded live production.

General tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 through the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster.

