Internationally acclaimed K-pop group announces performance at Frost Bank Center

Miyeon, from left, Yuqi, Soyeon, Minnie, and Shuhua of the group (G)I-DLE perform in concert during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Internationally acclaimed K-pop group “i-dle” announced Wednesday that the North American leg of its 2026 world tour will make a stop in San Antonio.

The group is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Frost Bank Center, according to a news release.

The announcement follows the group’s latest single, “Mono (featuring skaiwater),” its first new release in eight months.

Promoters said i-dle has a new project anticipated to be released sometime in May.

The tour is being framed as a broader creative reinvention paired with an expanded live production.

General tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 through the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster.

