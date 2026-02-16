J. Cole to perform at Frost Bank Center in September as part of world tour

FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night, May 19, that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Jermaine Cole, a rapper known on stage as J. Cole, is planning a stop in the Alamo City later this year following the release of his new album.

The North Carolina-raised rapper is scheduled to perform at the Frost Bank Center on Sept. 13, according to a Live Nation Concerts news release said. The solo tour is Cole’s first in five years.

The Lone Star State is well represented on Cole’s tour. He is also planning concerts in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

The tour follows the release of Cole’s seventh studio album, The Fall Off, which was released Feb. 6.

According to the release, the tour is also expected to make stops in Europe, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

General tickets will be available here at 11 a.m. Friday. Presale tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

