How to enjoy Pearl without spending big

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for something fun to do that won’t break the bank? The Pearl offers a variety of free and low-cost activities throughout the week — and getting there may be easier than you think.

Before diving into the fun, there’s one thing to consider: parking. While parking around town is usually a big concern, it’s manageable at the Pearl with a little planning. Parking is generally free Monday through Friday before 3 p.m., and 30-minute parking is always free — including in the Pullman Market lot and the Koehler Garage.

Once you’re parked, there’s plenty to explore.

The Pearl hosts several recurring free events each week. Movie lovers can enjoy Free Movie Mondays, while dancers can kick up their boots during Free Two-Step Tuesdays at Stable Hall.

At Two-Step Tuesdays at Stable Hall (7-9 p.m.), there are free country dance lessons from professional instructors followed by live music. No experience is needed here.

Midweek brings another community favorite: the Wednesday Night Market, where visitors can stroll, browse local vendors, and soak in the lively atmosphere for free.

Looking to beat the Texas heat? The Pearl’s splash pad is a popular free stop for families. It’s open daily starting at 9 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., offering a refreshing break during warmer days.

Of course, no visit is complete without food. While not free, a quick bite won’t cost too much. At one Pearl favorite, WonderSlice, a slice of pizza runs about $6.50, and bottled water is priced at $3.50 — a relatively affordable option for a casual meal.

And if live music is more your vibe, there’s good news. Visitors can catch free live performances on the patio at Otto’s Ice House from Thursday through Sunday.

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