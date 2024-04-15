KSAT announces first-ever Texas Eats Food Festival with award-winning San Antonio chefs

KSAT 12 and Texas Eats are proud to announce the first-ever Texas Eats Food Festival as a celebration of culinary excellence.

This festival is set to bring together food enthusiasts, industry professionals and our local community as they enjoy a vibrant atmosphere and a showcase of diverse cuisines created by award-winning and James Beard-nominated chefs from San Antonio and across the state of Texas.

The Texas Eats Food Festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Smoke BBQ, at 501 E. Crockett, just east of downtown San Antonio.

General Admission tickets are on sale for $100 with VIP tickets for $125. Attendees who purchase a VIP ticket will be allowed in one hour earlier beginning at 12 p.m. for an exclusive tasting.

An impressive and historic list of restaurants and chefs are scheduled to attend and prepare tastings for attendees, including Chef Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack, Chef Kristina Zhao of Dashi, Chef Jason Dady of Jason Dady Restaurants, Chef Derek Lyssy of Elsewhere, Chef Steve McHugh of Cured and many more (see full list below).

“As a proud Texan and passionate food enthusiast, we are thrilled to invite everyone to the Texas Eats Food Festival,” said David Elder, Host and Executive Producer of Texas Eats. “Get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other, where every bite tells a story of Texas flavor and tradition. From the sizzle of the grill to the sounds of live music, this festival celebrates everything that makes Texas cuisine truly special.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice Award, given to the top chef at the festival. In addition to great food and music, KSAT 12 is proud to partner with the San Antonio Food Bank for this event, where a donation will be given to help give back to those families in need this summer.

“For years, KSAT 12′s events have brought multiple generations of our community together. From our exclusive Fiesta events to the popular KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic, we’re always looking for ways to continue our strong connection with our community,” said KSAT 12 Vice President and General Manager Ashley Parker. “What better way than to bring us all together over amazing, award-winning food of San Antonio and Texas.”

Full list of chef and restaurant attendees:

Jason Dady Restaurants - Chef Jason Dady

Max & Louie’s - Chef Drew Glick

The Jerk Shack - Chef Nicola Blaque

Ladino – Chef Berty Richter

Southerleigh Group - Chef Jeff Balfour

Al Frugoni Open Fire - Chef Al Frugoni

Dashi / Sichuan House - Chef Kristina Zhao

CM Smokehouse (Austin) - Chef Cade Mercer

Paciugo Gelato – Chef Mo Shideed

Take Flight Chicken – Chef Jason Lopez

Saucy Birds - Chef Cesar Zepeda

Smoke BBQ – Chef Emilio Soliz

Cuishe Cocina Mexicana - Chef Carlos Bazan

Bistr09 - Chef Lisa Watel

Bar Loretta - Chef Paul Peterson

Tu Asador – Chef Jose Gonzalez

Suck It! Asian Kitchen – Chef Vinh Hoang

Paladar – Chef Arturo Villegas

Cured – Chef Steve McHugh

Elsewhere Garden - Owner Terrin Fuhrmann and Chef Derek Lyssy

Margarita Garden - Chef Johnny Hernandez

About Texas Eats

Since 2019, Texas Eats on KSAT 12 has captivated viewers with their love for everything food in San Antonio and throughout Texas. Texas Eats is a show all about Texas Food, where it comes from, where to find it and how to prepare it the Texas way. Texas Eats, with host David Elder, can be seen every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., immediately following Good Morning San Antonio. Viewers can also catch a repeat every Saturday night from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. on KSAT 12.

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media powerhouses, plus Graham Digital, Omne and Social News Desk – all delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond traditional broadcast television. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve. Headquartered in Detroit, GMG operates in four states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a top industry innovator. Omne is a leader in results-driven marketing solutions. Social News Desk provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).