Man caught on camera exposing himself in Northeast Side neighborhood still on the loose

SAN ANTONIO – Northeast Side residents are on high alert after a man exposed himself on their street.

A man was caught going to several homes in a neighborhood on Vail Crest, near Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks, fully nude.

Now, neighbors are pleading with San Antonio police to get him off the street.

Both people we spoke to asked to stay anonymous for safety reasons. They explained he’s busted their street three times since Sunday.

They said he goes down the street in the nude, knocks on doors, touches himself, and even jumped a woman’s fence to get to her backyard.

“I can’t describe waking up and looking at your camera and seeing a naked man standing in front of your window, bending over, trying to look into your house. I feel violated, absolutely violated,” said the woman whose fence the man jumped.

The neighbors said no house on the street is safe. They believe the man on camera has hit at least 10 to 12 different houses. They fear what he’ll do the next time he comes back and if he’ll be violent.

“You don’t know what that next move is going to be, you don’t know what’s in his head and what he’s thinking. If you came at this time last week, you’d see kids playing in the street, kids playing in the yard. Everybody’s inside right now because of this guy,” said a man who lives on the street.

Residents’ frustrations are growing with the suspect still being on the loose. They believe they know who the man is and have given the police his name.

“The only time they’re going to make something happen is if he actually hurts someone, hurts me, hurts my neighbors’ daughters. Take these calls that women give you about being unsafe seriously.”

SAPD tells us they are actively investigating and using the doorbell video to make an ID on the man.