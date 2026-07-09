Woman accused of taping dog’s mouth shut arrested for animal cruelty, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning on the far West Side after allegedly torturing a dog, the Bexar County Sheriff Office said.
BCSO deputies responded to a report of animal cruelty around 9:30 a.m. in 11700 block of Culebra Road, near Roft Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a small dog was found inside a crate with its muzzle taped shut.
BCSO said after taking the dog out of the crate, it was found to be in stable condition.
The dog, along with a separate dog on the woman’s property, were seized by Bexar County Animal Control, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested Kenyatta Smith, 51, and BCSO said she was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals – torture, a state jail felony.