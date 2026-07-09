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Local News

Woman accused of taping dog’s mouth shut arrested for animal cruelty, BCSO says

BCSO said Kenyatta Smith, 51, faces a cruelty to non-livestock animals – torture charge

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning on the far West Side after allegedly torturing a dog, the Bexar County Sheriff Office said.

BCSO deputies responded to a report of animal cruelty around 9:30 a.m. in 11700 block of Culebra Road, near Roft Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a small dog was found inside a crate with its muzzle taped shut.

BCSO said after taking the dog out of the crate, it was found to be in stable condition.

The dog, along with a separate dog on the woman’s property, were seized by Bexar County Animal Control, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning on the Northwest Side after allegedly torturing a dog, the Bexar County Sheriff Office said. (BCSO)

Deputies arrested Kenyatta Smith, 51, and BCSO said she was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals – torture, a state jail felony.

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