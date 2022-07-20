SAPD: 3 people wounded in shooting just east of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after three people were shot just east of downtown early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to the 600 block of Carolina Street, not far from Interstate 37 and South Hackberry Street after receiving word of people injured.

According to police, three people were sitting in a car when they were shot by someone inside another vehicle. The victims then drove to the home of a relative on Carolina Street where they called for help, police said.

Authorities say the wounded include two teenagers and an adult, a man possibly in his late 20s. Police do not know exactly where the shooting happened and the motive remains unclear.

Police said the suspect fled after the shooting. They have not been found.

SAPD said the victims were taken by EMS to University Hospital and Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One, however, was hit in the neck, police said.