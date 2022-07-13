SAPD searching for men who allegedly threatened woman with stun gun during robbery

San Antonio police are searching for two men accused of a robbery on May 18, 2022, at a Circle K in the 8300 block of Eckhert.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men who allegedly threatened a woman with a stun gun during a robbery at a Northwest Side convenience store.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on May 18 at the Circle K in the 8300 block of Eckhert Road, not far from Bandera Road.

Two men entered the store and demanded cash from the register while holding a stun gun, the report states. They allegedly pointed the stun gun directly at a 25-year-old woman and took cigarettes, cash and beer.

Police said they then ran away.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

