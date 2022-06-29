SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 64-year-old man on a South Side street and kept driving.

The hit-and-run happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Military Drive and Mango Avenue, not far from Pleasanton Road.

A Crime Stoppers report states that Howard Jones walked across Military Drive after getting off the bus and was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid, police said.

Jones was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died on June 11.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

