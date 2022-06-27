SAPD searching for person who gunned down teen in West Side alley

San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for gunning down a teenager in a West Side alley last year.

Cassius Clay Wilson, 18, was found dead on April 7, 2021, in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue, not far from Cincinnati Avenue and Bandera Road.

Police said they initially were dispatched for a suspicious person in the alley. When they arrived, they found Wilson dead from a gunshot wound.

The 911 caller said they heard gunshots coming from the area.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying anyone involved in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. The organization is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

