Cibolo police searching for driver linked to 3 trailer thefts

The Cibolo Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing trailers from a local storage yard.

On Wednesday, police said that three enclosed trailers were stolen from Wood’s Storage in the 700 block of FM 1103 on April 25.

All trailers have since been found, police said, but officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver linked to the thefts.

The man was driving a 1999-2001 white Chevrolet 2500 Silverado truck that has black wheels, black fender guards and a toolbox on the truck bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cibolo police Det. R. Kershaw at 210-659-1999, or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

