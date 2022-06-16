SAPD releases footage of officers shooting man inside South Side home

San Antonio police released new body cam video from an officer-involved shooting on the South Side last month.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released new bodycam video of officers shooting a man on the South Side last month.

Officers received a report of shots around 4:30 a.m. on May 27 in the back yard of a home in the 8800 block of Topsey Street.

When police arrived, they made contact with the homeowners, who told them that the man who lived in a shed behind their house had been the one shooting. SAPD identified the man as 43-year-old Japeth Perea.

The homeowners said the man was in their home, and they allowed police inside to clear it after unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with Perea through police intercom and by phone.

The bodycam video shows the officers making their way into the home, but the inside of the home was blurred due to privacy laws, SAPD said.

The officers were heard going through the home and checking the rooms in the bodycam video.

Police said when officers got to the home’s back dining room, Perea shot at them, and they returned fire. You can hear rounds going off in the video before the officers retreat to safety.

One of the officers dropped their bodycam while exchanging gunfire, and Perea could be heard surrendering to officers after being hit.

“I’m hit. I’m hit. I don’t have a gun no more. I’m hit. Please, hurry. " Perea told officers. “Oh, my god. Please, I don’t have a gun.”

The bodycam video ended with Perea letting out a final cry.

Police said Perea exited the back door and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Perea remains in custody and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

SAPD said details in this case could change as they gather more information in this deadly force investigation.

