SAPD releases bodycam footage of standoff that ended in shooting on East Side

SWAT officer shot suspect after officers negotiated with him for more than 2 hours in standoff in 1200 block of Ada Street

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam footage of a standoff that ended with a SWAT officer shooting a suspect.

According to SAPD, officers responded to a report of a drunk man shooting a gun just before 1 a.m. on May 28 in the 1200 block of Ada Street.

When officers arrived, they found Roger Flores, 29, at the intersection of Ada and Goliad Road armed with a handgun, a news release said.

For the safety of the suspect and residents in the neighborhood, officers set up a perimeter.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation by negotiating with Flores for over two hours, but he refused to put his weapon down, the news release said.

At one point during the negotiations, Flores raised his weapon in the direction of officers on the perimeter. At that point, a SWAT officer fired one round, striking Flores.

He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Flores has been charged with one count of aggravated assault of a public servant.

As with all shootings involving the San Antonio Police Department, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the incident.

