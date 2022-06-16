Driver of pickup truck hospitalized after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on I-35, police say

The driver of a pickup truck is hospitalized after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-35.

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a pickup truck was taken to an area hospital following a crash into the back of an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 35 southbound, near an exit lane to Eisenhauer Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the pickup truck for an unknown reason had slammed into the back of a broken down Sysco foods big rig.

Police said firefighters at the scene had to extract the man from his vehicle, before he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries. The man’s name and age were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the crash occurred. The investigation is ongoing, police said.