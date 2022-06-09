SAPD searching for 2 men, 2 women accused of robbing people in hotel room

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men and two women accused of robbing people inside a Northwest Side hotel room on May 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men and two women accused of robbing people inside a Northwest Side hotel room last month.

The robbery happened at 1 a.m. on May 6 at the Super 8 Motel in the 5300 block of Casa Bella, near Interstate 10.

A Crime Stoppers report states that four people were inside a room playing a card game when they heard a knock on the door.

They answered the door and a woman entered the room and asked if she could use their restroom.

They allowed her to use the restroom and she left, the report states.

She later returned to the room with two men and another woman. They knocked on the door, and the people inside opened it.

The men pointed handguns at the occupants and demanded their belongings, police said.

The victims were also assaulted and injured during the robbery, police said. The assailants then fled in a yellow vehicle.

Ad

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbers to contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: