SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man accused of firing gun at West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who went to a West Side apartment and opened fire inside a unit.

The incident happened on May 23 at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 151.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were inside an apartment when they heard knocking on the front door.

The man who knocked on the door requested to speak with someone, and a man inside the apartment opened the door and said that person was not there.

When he tried to close the door, a woman with the man outside pushed the door back open.

The man then pointed a gun at the man inside the apartment and shot at him.

The shooter then went to a car outside and fired more rounds toward the apartment building. The shooter and the woman left in a black sedan, possibly a BMW, that is missing part of the front grill.

The vehicle had a paper tag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

