San Antonio police search for suspect accused of killing East Side man in 2020

Charles Pryor, 48, May 31, 2020, in the 3400 block of Action Lane

Emily Schmalstieg

Charles Pryor, 48, killed in May 2020 at his home on Action Drive (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a 48-year-old man on the East Side in 2020.

Charles Pryor was outside his home in the 3400 block of Action Lane around 9:15 p.m. on May 31, 2020, when an unknown vehicle with multiple people inside pulled up and began shooting at him, according to SAPD.

Police say Pryor died by the front door of his home.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.

Family pleads for help in finding Charles Pryor’s killer

