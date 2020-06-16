SAPD looking for leads in two-week-old East side murder case

Homicide investigators with the San Antonio Police Department are looking for leads in a two-week-old murder case on the East Side.

Charles Pryor, 48, was shot and killed outside his home in the 3400 block of Action Lane on May 31, police said. Pryor died by the front door of his home.

Officials said Pryor was outside when a vehicle pulled up, and the people inside started shooting at him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. SAPD says a tip that leads to an arrest could be worth up to a $5,000 reward.