SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for two people who tried to carjack woman on West Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who allegedly tried to carjack a woman earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people who allegedly tried to carjack a woman earlier this month.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 200 block of Southolme, not far from South Brazos on the West Side.

A Crime Stoppers report stated that the woman’s vehicle was parked on the road, and as she walked towards the vehicle, a white SUV drove past her.

The white SUV then parked in front of her vehicle and two people inside it got out and approached the woman with a gun, police said.

The two people demanded the woman’s vehicle, but she was able to drive off. The SUV chased the woman for a short distance, but she was able to get away from them, police said.

Authorities released images of the white SUV and asked for the public’s help in identifying the two people who tried to carjack the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Ad

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: