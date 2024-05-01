Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to woman’s 2021 murder

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in a 2021 fatal shooting.

Darryl Johnson shot and killed Romona Rodriquez in May 2021 outside an apartment in the Medical Center after the two argued over a cellphone and a charger.

Emotions ran high in the 437th District Court when Rodriguez’s mother addressed the defendant following the sentencing by Judge Joel Perez.

“You took her from me. You took her from my grandbabies. You ain’t s**t. You will never be,” she said to Johnson.

Rodriquez was a mother of four children.