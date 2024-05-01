78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fatburger to open brick-and-mortar restaurant on far West Side

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 6507 W. Loop 1604 North

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fatburger, West Side, San Antonio
Food from Fatburger and Buffalo's Express (FAT Brands Inc.)

SAN ANTONIO – Fatburger will soon open a new restaurant on the far West Side of San Antonio, according to a press release.

In partnership with Brame Brands, FAT Brands Inc. has announced the future opening of its first brick-and-mortar Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant.

Recommended Videos

The release mentioned that the brick-and-mortar restaurant serves burgers, chicken wings, French fries, hand-scooped milkshakes, skinny fries, turkey burgers, and chicken sandwiches.

According to the release, customers can change burgers to include bacon, eggs, chili, or onion rings.

“Texas continues to be a key growth market for FAT Brands as a whole, so adding a Fatburger brick and mortar location to a key city such as San Antonio is a significant milestone for us,” said Jake Berchtold, President and COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division.

As part of the grand opening festivities on May 4, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will serve 100 free burgers to the first 100 guests who arrive.

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 6507 W. Loop 1604 N. and is open Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos