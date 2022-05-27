Shooting suspect barricades himself inside South Side home during standoff with police

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are involved in a standoff with a shooting suspect after he barricaded himself inside a South Side home early Friday morning.

The incident is taking place in the 8800 block of Topsey Street, not far from Pleasanton Road and East Ansley Street.

According to police, previously gunshots were fired between the suspect and officers, but no injuries were reported. Police said the suspect is now alone and contained to the residence, and that they are working to resolve the incident peacefully.

SAPD said both SWAT teams and negotiators have been deployed. There is currently a large police presence in the area and it is active situation.

