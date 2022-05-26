97º

San Antonio police searching for suspect accused of killing 47-year-old man on West Side in 2021

Frank Mello died weeks after the shooting on Dec. 9, 2021

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Frank Mello, 47 was shot on Oct. 24, 2021. He died six weeks later. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect accused of killing a 47-year-old man on the West Side last October.

Officials say Frank Mello was driving south in a gray Ford F-150 around 2 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2021, on Southwest 36th Street, between Castroville Road and U.S. Highway 90 West. Someone in an unknown dark-colored SUV drove around Mello’s vehicle and stopped in front of it, causing him to stop in the roadway.

The person in the SUV fired gunshots toward Mello’s vehicle, striking him multiple times, police said.

Mello was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on December 9, 2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call in tips to 210-224-7867.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

