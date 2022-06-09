Murder suspect from California arrested during drug bust in South Bexar County, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Augustine Singh, 42, had been wanted for murder since 2018.

A murder suspect from California was arrested amid a drug bust in South Bexar County on Wednesday, authorities said.

He was arrested after BCSO and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a search warrant at a home in the 3900 block of Cannon Wood in Elmendorf, near Mathis Road and Interstate 37.

There, officers found about three pounds of marijuana, more than 100 grams of THC cartridges and three guns, BCSO said in a Facebook post. They also found $9,817 in cash and “high-value” jewelry.

Singh was one of the men detained at the home. Authorities later learned he had an active homicide warrant out of Merced, California, BCSO said.

“Additionally, it was discovered that Singh is a high-ranking gang member from California,” the post stated.

Singh was taken to the Bexar County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is also facing drugs and weapons charges, BCSO said, and will be extradited to California.

