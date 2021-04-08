Investigation underway after man’s body found in alleyway on city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in an alleyway on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The body was found just before 11:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue, not far from Cincinnati Avenue and Wilson Boulevard.

According to police, a man in his 30s was found dead in an alleyway after officers arrived to answer a call about shots fired. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man’s exact cause of death is not known at this time. His name also has not been released.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS answered the call. The medical examiner’s office is now taking part in the investigation.

Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information on this developing story.