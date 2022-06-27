Slaying of 67-year-old man at North Side apartment remains unsolved 10 years later

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the 10-year-old murder of Roland Castillo.

On June 27, 2012, Castillo was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment located in the 2700 block of Wilborn Drive on the North Side.

Police said that family and friends hadn’t heard from Castillo, so they went to his apartment to check up on him and found him unresponsive.

It appeared that Castillo had been attacked during a robbery or burglary, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying anyone involved in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

