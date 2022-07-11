Suspects ram, shoot at victim’s car after words exchanged at South Side McDonald’s, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the individuals responsible for ramming and shooting at a car on the city’s South Side.

The incident occurred Saturday, May 7 around 1:30 a.m. at a McDonald’s restaurant in the 3500 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, the victim was near the drive-thru when some words were exchanged with the suspects. That’s when, police say, the suspects followed the victim onto the roadway. While on the roadway, the suspects began to ram and shoot at the victim as he tried to get away, police said.

Officers searched the area, but the suspects were not found. If located, the individuals may face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Ad

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.