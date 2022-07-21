San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers searching for man accused in robbery

San Antonio police are searching for a man accused in a robbery on the Southeast Side.

The robbery happened on June 25 at the Murphy’s in the 2500 block of Southeast Military Drive, near South New Braunfels Avenue.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the robber entered the store and started speaking with a man. He then pulled out a weapon and demanded that person’s belongings.

That person gave the man his belongings, and the man then tried to rob someone else, police said.

The second victim did not have any property on them so the man then fled the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robber to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

