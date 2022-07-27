Surveillance photos show person accused of robbing Northwest Side Academy Sports + Outdoors

A Crime Stoppers report states that Academy Sports + Outdoors in the 11600 block of Bandera Road was robbed at 12:25 p.m. on July 17, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a person accused of robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the store in the 11600 block of Bandera Road, near Loop 1604, was robbed at 12:25 p.m. on July 17.

The robber walked into the store, displayed a weapon and stole merchandise, police said. He then fled in an unknown vehicle.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

