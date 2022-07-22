Woman threatened to shoot up Victoria’s Secret during robbery at Ingram Park Mall, police say

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a woman accused of robbing Victoria’s Secret at Ingram Park Mall on June 7, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a woman accused of robbing Victoria’s Secret at Ingram Park Mall and threatening to shoot people.

A Crime Stoppers report states that on June 7, the woman walked into the store and began grabbing items.

She concealed the items from employees, police said, and an 18-year-old woman approached her.

The robber reached into her bag and threatened to shoot everyone in the store, police said. She then took more items and left the store.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

