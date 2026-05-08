CPS Energy partners with Joint Base San Antonio for nuclear microreactor project

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio’s official selection as a potential location for a nuclear microreactor has the support of CPS Energy.

The U.S. Air Force announced in late April that, in conjunction with the Defense Innovation Unit, it selected JBSA as the third potential location for a nuclear microreactor. Antares Nuclear, Inc. was chosen as the company to develop and operate the JBSA microreactor, according to a news release.

>>Air Force selects JBSA as potential site for nuclear microreactor

“This selection places JBSA at the forefront of energy innovation and installation readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland, JBSA and 502d Air Base Wing commander. “Whether a potential cyber attack or a natural disaster, we must be capable of withstanding and recovering from any challenge.”

JBSA said it will continue its energy resilience tasks with CPS Energy throughout the duration of the project.

“CPS Energy is a proud partner with JBSA and the City of San Antonio on this cutting-edge energy resilience project,” said Rudy D. Garza, CPS Energy president and CEO. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to exploring innovative, reliable energy solutions that will power our community’s future.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai also said that he supports the nuclear microreactor project, which JBSA said will be a safe and renewable energy source.

“Bexar County supports this critical energy project,” Sakai said. “A secure and resilient JBSA strengthens our entire region, and we are proud to stand with our military partners in this important initiative.”

According to the release, the nuclear microreactor would not require water to cool down due to its fundamental design.

Joint Base San Antonio said it will continue to work with local, regional and state officials to develop a public engagement process throughout the project’s various phases.

JBSA is made up of four primary locations: Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis, Lackland Air Force Base, and Randolph Air Force Base.

At this time, an official location for the nuclear microreactor has not been officially announced.

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