Man hospitalized after being electrocuted while working under West Side home, SAFD says

First responders arrived in the 1600 block of El Paso Street, near Lanier High School, after a reported cardiac arrest call, the preliminary report said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was electrocuted Wednesday morning on the West Side while working under a home, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Crews responded to a cardiac arrest call around 10:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Paso Street, which is located near Lanier High School.

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At this time, it’s unclear what specifically electrocuted the man. However, SAFD said he may have come in contact with a wire.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition remains unclear.

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