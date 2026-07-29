Man hospitalized after being electrocuted while working under West Side home, SAFD says
He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was electrocuted Wednesday morning on the West Side while working under a home, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
Crews responded to a cardiac arrest call around 10:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Paso Street, which is located near Lanier High School.
At this time, it’s unclear what specifically electrocuted the man. However, SAFD said he may have come in contact with a wire.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition remains unclear.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.