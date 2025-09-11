Another staffer departs Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ office

SAN ANTONIO – Less than three months into her first term, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is losing at least her third staff member.

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office confirmed Wednesday that Event Services Director Rory Vance had resigned from the mayor’s office. When reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Vance declined comment to KSAT.

Vance’s LinkedIn profile shows he also worked on Jones’ mayoral campaign as a community engagement manager.

Jones was sworn into office on June 18, but her staff has already experienced some high-profile turnover.

Jones brought her campaign manager, Jordan Abelson, on as her first chief of staff. However, Abelson’s decision to leave was reported by the San Antonio Report just a few days before Jones announced the hiring of her current chief of staff Jenise Carroll.

Carroll, a former Air Force officer, was hired on July 7.

Gary Cooper, who had been a spokesman in the Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, served briefly as a spokesman for the mayor’s office in late July before being reassigned back to NHSD.

“One helluva week, though!” Cooper wrote on LinkedIn Aug. 1, before replying to a comment. “Not a good fit is what I was told.”

On Wednesday, KSAT Investigates reported Jones had brought on an outside media consultant with a $10,000 monthly contract.

Jones told KSAT the agreement is to bridge the gap until a dedicated communications person is in place.

