District 8 councilwoman’s DWI case re-filed with BAC over double the legal limit before censure vote

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, the District 8 councilwoman in San Antonio, spoke to reporters outside the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on July 25, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has refiled the DWI charge for District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez.

Meza Gonzalez’s charge was refiled as driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of more than .15, records with the Bexar County jail show. The charge means she was more than double the legal limit when she was arrested in July.

Last week, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones called for a censure vote by City Council, citing new information.

It’s not clear if that new information is about Meza Gonzalez’s blood alcohol level.

The censure vote is expected to take place on Thursday afternoon.

>> Mayor Jones calls special meeting to censure Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez after DWI arrest

Meza Gonzalez, who was elected to the seat in the June 7 runoff, was pulled over around 11 p.m. July 24 on Interstate 10 after leaving a downtown club, the warrant states.

According to the warrant, a San Antonio police officer initiated a traffic stop on Meza Gonzalez’s vehicle after she was seen driving at a slower speed than other vehicles and failed to remain in a single lane along I-10 at Hildebrand Road.

The officer asked Meza Gonzalez if she had been drinking, and she denied it, according to the warrant. Meza Gonzalez said that she was coming from the Centre Club in the downtown area.

During a sobriety test, the warrant said that Meza Gonzalez had “watery, glossy eyes” and had a “moderate odor of intoxicants.” SAPD-issued documents state that Gonzalez also slurred words.

After Meza Gonzalez was placed into custody, the warrant said that the officer requested a sample of Gonzalez’s breath or blood, and she refused.

She was arrested on a DWI charge.

Court records indicate that Meza Gonzalez was booked on July 25 into the Bexar County jail on a $1,000 bond, where she was later released.

Records obtained by KSAT show that Mez Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor DWI-open container in June 2010. The charge does not appear in a criminal background check of the councilwoman, meaning it is likely she got the charge expunged.

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for more information.

