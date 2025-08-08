SAPD releases video of Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez’s arrest on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Friday released footage of the arrest of District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, two weeks after she was pulled over and taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

In the video, which is nearly 19 minutes long, Gonzalez denied that she had been drinking at least eight times.

The full video can be watched on the police department’s YouTube channel.

Gonzalez was pulled over at approximately 11 p.m. on July 24 along Interstate 10 after leaving a downtown club, according to a blood draw warrant.

An SAPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Gonzalez’s vehicle after she was seen driving at a slower speed than other vehicles and failed to remain in a single lane along I-10 at Hildebrand Avenue, records show.

At approximately the 2:15 mark in the video, Gonzalez was then asked to exit the vehicle and asked to perform a series of sobriety tests.

When the officer asked Gonzalez if she had been drinking, the footage shows her telling the officer “I’m good.”

“I’m perfectly fine,” she told the officer. “I apologize.”

Gonzalez said that she was coming from the Centre Club in the downtown area.

In the first test, she was asked to follow a green light in the officer’s hand with her eyes and without moving her head.

Ahead of SAPD’s body camera footage release on Friday, the councilwoman acknowledged some “regret” from the incident.

“The video does not find me at my finest moment,” Meza Gonzalez’s Aug. 8 statement read, in part. “I regret not being more forthcoming with the officer. I was overwhelmed — nervous, embarrassed, and, to be frank, afraid."

The councilwoman was booked on a misdemeanor charge of DWI, before she was released on bond July 25.

“Last night, I was pulled over on suspicion of a DUI (DWI). I know as a public servant, we are held to a higher standard, and I failed to meet that standard,” Gonzalez said, while walking out of jail July 25. “I’m deeply regretful at the disappointment I’ve caused my constituents, my family and my colleagues.”

Earlier this week, Gonzalez publicly acknowledged a 2010 arrest for DWI. In a written statement, she said she was acquitted by a jury and had the record expunged, “as is the right of anyone who is actually innocent.”

Meza Gonzalez has avoided censure

Gonzalez is the third San Antonio City Council member arrested for driving while intoxicated in the past three years.

On Nov. 6, 2022, then-District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested after San Antonio Police investigators said Perry drank 14 drinks in a four-hour period at a North Side bar, drove into another car at an intersection, fled the scene and was later found in his backyard.

On Dec. 29, 2023, current District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte was pulled over after San Antonio police said he was speeding on Northeast Loop 410 and didn’t properly signal a lane change.

While both Perry and Whyte were reprimanded by their fellow councilmembers, Gonzalez, so far, has avoided similar scrutiny from her peers on council.

“Thankfully, she is safe. Thankfully, nobody was injured and she’s going through the legal process and she should be afforded that,” said Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones during a Tuesday appearance on KSAT Q&A.

Jones said she has not ruled out a possible censure, which is akin to a public reprimand, for Gonzalez, but city leaders are waiting for additional information about the arrest.

Earlier this week, KSAT Investigates revealed emails from top Bexar County officials pushing back on Jones’ claim via email that footage of Gonzalez in shackles being magistrated by a judge was “leaked” video.

Jones told KSAT she emailed county leadership after senior city staff, including SAPD Chief William McManus, “had never seen that kind of footage.”

“Dear Mayor Jones: I am in receipt of your email from Friday evening. In regards to your email, I must object to your reference to a ‘leaked video’. It is my understanding that the magistrate court that I assume that you are referencing to is first a public courtroom pursuant to statutory and constitutional laws of the State of Texas and second it is standard operation rule that all proceedings of the magistrate court is live streamed and thus, accessible to the public,” wrote Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, who CC’d county leadership and designated Judge Ron Rangel, the county’s administrative judge, to respond with specific laws regarding public access to courts in Texas.

In a lengthy response to Jones sent via email Monday, Rangel said this was the first complaint the county had received about the live feed.

The judge then provided several prior court cases that guarantee the public’s right to view criminal proceedings.

Jones, during her KSAT Q&A appearance Tuesday night on the 6 O’Clock News, said that even though her and other city leaders were told the county has livestreamed magistration proceedings since 2020, the county has only consistently used the stream over the past two months.

KSAT Investigates has monitored the stream and used footage gathered from it in stories for years.

Meza Gonzalez said Friday she intends to be “accountable” for her actions on July 24.

“I understand that leadership isn’t about being perfect but about being accountable and growing from challenges,” Meza Gonzalez’s statement continued. “I intend to take full accountability for my actions and will work hard every day to represent my constituents as the process moves forward in the justice system.”

